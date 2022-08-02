A woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the A66.

The two-car collision happened on the eastbound side of the road at Stainmore, between Brough and Bowes, at about 4.30pm on Monday 1 August.

A 31-year-old woman, who was driving a yellow Fiat Panda, suffered serious injuries and had to be flown to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough.

The driver of the second vehicle, a white Nissan Qashqai, was treated at Cumberland Infirmary, in Carlisle, for minor injuries.

The road was closed for a number of hours to allow for investigation and recovery works to be carried out. It was reopened just after 12.30am on Tuesday.

Cumbria Police are appealing for witnesses.

Listen to ITV News' What You Need To Know podcast: