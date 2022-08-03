Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) is to be taken over by the county's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

It follows a decision from the Home Secretary as part of the Local Government Reform programme that will see power of the fire service transferred to Cumbria PCC Peter McCall.

Currently Cumbria County Council is responsible for the fire service, but from next spring this will change as the council is due to be replaced by two unitary authorities.

The change in governance will come into force in April 2023. Responsibility for the delivery of operations will however remain with the Chief Fire Officer.

PCC Peter McCall, said: "It makes sense to bring governance together with the Office of the PCC which already carries out a similar function for policing.

"The essential mission is to ensure that there is no disruption to the delivery of Fire and Rescue Services to the public across the county and the protection of support services and staff in a smooth transition."

He added that in his new role he would seek to get the best resources for the service, improve infrastructure and equipment, and develop staff.

Councillor Jonathan Brook of Westmorland and Furness Authority said the decision was pragmatic and provided a common focus for delivering Blue Light service across the county.

Cumbria County Council's Cabinet Member for Customers, Transformation and Fire and Rescue, Janet Willis said: “As a Fire Authority, we will ensure that Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service have the support they need to ensure a smooth transition to the Police and Crime Commissioner.

“Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service deliver amazing work throughout the county and we wish the Service every success in their future.”

Listen to ITV News' What You Need To Know podcast: