Drug related deaths in Cumbria almost double national average

Cumbria has one of the highest rates of drug related deaths across England and Wales, according to new figures.

The county's death rate is almost double the national average, with almost 16 deaths linked to drugs poisoning per 100,000 people between 2019 and 2021.

In Carlisle there were nearly three times as many drug related deaths compared with the country as a whole, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show.

This means the city ranks within the worst five places in England and Wales for drug deaths.

The figures come a week after a warning over a sharp rise in drug deaths in the south of Scotland, which paints a worrying picture for the ITV Border region.

Play Brightcove video

Yvonne Richmond Tulloch encouraged people to reach out for support.

Yvonne Richmond Tulloch is the CEO of bereavement charity AtaLoss and says it is important for loved ones to reach out and seek support following a death, particularly in circumstances related to addiction

She said: "Go for as much support as you can because this is a really really difficult time.

"It's so important to process everything that you've gone through and reach a healthy place for the future."

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help