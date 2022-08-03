Drug related deaths in Cumbria almost double national average
Cumbria has one of the highest rates of drug related deaths across England and Wales, according to new figures.
The county's death rate is almost double the national average, with almost 16 deaths linked to drugs poisoning per 100,000 people between 2019 and 2021.
In Carlisle there were nearly three times as many drug related deaths compared with the country as a whole, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show.
This means the city ranks within the worst five places in England and Wales for drug deaths.
The figures come a week after a warning over a sharp rise in drug deaths in the south of Scotland, which paints a worrying picture for the ITV Border region.
Yvonne Richmond Tulloch encouraged people to reach out for support.
Yvonne Richmond Tulloch is the CEO of bereavement charity AtaLoss and says it is important for loved ones to reach out and seek support following a death, particularly in circumstances related to addiction
She said: "Go for as much support as you can because this is a really really difficult time.
"It's so important to process everything that you've gone through and reach a healthy place for the future."
Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help
Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123.
Mind also offer mental health support between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. You can call them on 0300 123 3393 or text them on 86463. There is also lots of information available on their website.
The NHS offers advice on how to get help for drug addiction.
Ataloss provides support to anyone suffering from a bereavement and helps to signpost them to the best services available.