Rosemary Lenton, along with her bowling partner Pauline Wilson, have won Scotland’s fourth gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

They beat Australia's Cheryl Lindfield and Serena Bonnell in the Para Women’s Pairs event in Lawn Bowls by 17-5.

Rosemary, 72 from Dumfries, had never competed in the Commonwealth Games before and is one of the oldest competitors in its history.

Speaking after the victory Rosemary said "In bowling, this is our Olympics. We can't get any higher because there is nowhere else you can display your talent, so this is our Olympics and it feels like it.”

She also used the opportunity to urge women to take up the sport, saying "you'll make friends for a start, you'll learn new skills and even if you're just a social bowler it doesn't matter, it's all the friendships and the camaraderie around it all."

An injury that left Rosemary in a wheelchair almost two decades ago opened her eyes to the sport as a way to stay active. She plays at her local bowling club, Crichton Royal BC in Dumfries.

Whilst Rosemary may be new to the Commonwealth Games she has represented Scotland at three World Bowls Championships, winning silver in the Mixed Pairs in New Zealand in 2015. She has also competed in nine world championships in the sport of Wheelchair Curling.