A main road in Cumbria is expected to be shut for weeks following an emergency road closure.

Beacon Edge has been closed by Cumbria County Council due to fears a gas leak could cause pose a health and safety threat.

A 245 metre stretch of the westbound lane won't be accessible from its junction with Fell Lane towards the A686.

It's expected to last for up to 21 days.

Pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will still be granted access.