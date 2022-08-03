Skip to content

Suspected gas leak causes emergency road closure on Beacon Edge Cumbria

Credit ITV Border
A stretch of road around 245m will be shut in the westerly direction from its junction with Fell Lane towards the A686. Credit: ITV News Border

A main road in Cumbria is expected to be shut for weeks following an emergency road closure.

Beacon Edge has been closed by Cumbria County Council due to fears a gas leak could cause pose a health and safety threat.

A 245 metre stretch of the westbound lane won't be accessible from its junction with Fell Lane towards the A686.

It's expected to last for up to 21 days.

Pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will still be granted access.