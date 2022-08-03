Fans of a Hollywood film star have been surprised in the Lake District after a popular actor was seen filming for his latest movie.

Tom Cruise shocked walkers in Buttermere as he shot scenes for Mission Impossible 7.

In true action man style, photos show Cruise paragliding over the landscape.

On social media, one person said seeing the star was "next level cool" and it was the "best walk ever around Buttermere".

According to those in the area, the actor was "ultra chilled" as he performed stunts in the sky.

His appearance in Buttermere comes after film crews were seen in the area earlier this year on what was thought to be a recce.

British actor Simon Pegg, known for his roles in Hot Fuzz and Star Trek, was also seen on set.

Mission Impossible 7 is expected to be released in cinemas next summer.

