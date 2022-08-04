A family has paid tribute to an "absolute legend" who died in a crash on the A686 in Cumbria.

Martin Davidson, from Penrith, died on Saturday 30 July following a collision near Alston which involved his motorbike shortly after 4.30pm.

His family described the 55-year-old as a "rock".

Martin's daughter Laura, said: "My Dad was an absolute legend. Losing him has impacted more people than I could've imagined, whether you knew him for a minute or a lifetime."He was the best dad, brother, uncle, godfather and friend we could've ever wished for and I miss him more than I can ever describe."I love you forever, Dad."

Sandra, Martin's sister thanked people for the "outpouring of love" since the collision.

She said: "Martin was a huge rock in our family and was always there, particularly these last few years."We love and miss him more than words can say.

"He will be remembered by so many for many different reasons but in particular for his kind and generous heart, wicked sense of humour and his huge cheeky grin! Rest in peace, Martin."

Cumbria Police is appealing for anyone with information about the crash to contact the force.