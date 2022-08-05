A teenager has died after sustaining a serious head injury in Carlisle last month.

The 18-year-old from the city was taken to Cumberland Infirmary after being found on Wigton Road between the Caldewgate roundabout and junctions of Granville Road and Stanhope Road.

He was found at around 4.15am on 31 July.

The man in his late teens was taken to Carlisle Infirmary, but died six days later (Friday 5 August).

The death is being treated as unexplained and a Home Office post mortem will take place as part of enquiries.

Cumbria Police are appealing for any witnesses in the and said the man was wearing a black jumper, navy jeans and black trainers.

It is believed he had travelled from town via Castle Way.