A Cumbrian rapist has been jailed for assaulting his partner and subjecting her to domestic abuse.

The man from Carlisle, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, two counts of voyeurism and two counts of intimidating a witness at a hearing held earlier this week.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison at Carlisle Crown Court on Thursday 4 August.

An investigation was launched in May 2021 after police attended the offender's property following a report his partner was being kept hostage.

The victim told officers the defendant had subjected her to controlling and coercive behaviour throughout their relationship.

She also disclosed an occasion when she was raped.

Detective Constable Kate Cunningham commended the bravery of the victim throughout the police investigation and hopes the successful conviction will encourage other victims of domestic or sexual abuse to seek criminal justice.

She said: "This offender had shown her no respect whatsoever and was incredibly controlling throughout their relationship.

"He was manipulative and was able to mask his abuse by isolating the victim from her family and friends.

"Like many domestic abuse offenders, he seem fixated on control. He recorded the victim whilst she slept, made threats of violence, accused her of having affairs and coerced her into acting in a manner of his choosing.

"His actions were truly despicable and damaging."

Detective Cunningham added: “Please do not suffer in silence.”

Vicki Coombes, the Detective Chief Inspector of North Cumbria's Crime and Safeguarding Team, said: "This man is a dangerous individual who subjected his partner to years of horrific abuse.

"I would like to praise the officers who investigated this case for the determination they have shown to bring this man to justice."