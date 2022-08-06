A pedestrian in his 90s has died following a collision on the A66 near Penrith.

The incident involved a man from Penrith and a Skoda Fabia.

It happened on the A66 at Baron’s Hill near Stainton after 11am on Friday 5 August 2022.

The pedestrian had been taken from the scene by air ambulance, but later died.

The driver of the Skoda, a man in his 80s from Buxton, was uninjured.

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

The A66 had been closed during the morning while officers conducted their enquiries - and it had reopened at around 5pm on Friday.

