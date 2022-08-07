Watch the latest ITV Border Lookaround programme

You can catch-up with the ITV Border programme on weekdays for 24-hours after it is broadcast on ITV. The programme is on-air at 6pm every day.

When available, you can watch the latest edition of Lookaround - covering Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders using the player above.

The full 30-minute ITV News Border programmes are generally available for 24 hours after the first transmission.