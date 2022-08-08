As the temperature rises fire services in our region are urging people to use caution when enjoying the hot weather due to a high risk of wildfires.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service is asking people not to light fires or BBQs in rural areas, to discard cigarette ends responsibly and for people enjoying the countryside to take their litter home.

This is especially the case for glass bottles which can act as a magnifying glass and intensify the sun's heat which can be fatal if left on parched land.

The service's warning comes as temperatures in the county are set to reach almost 30 degrees later this week.

It is the latest warning this year after fire crews issued cautions last month when temperatures across Cumbria and the country broke records.