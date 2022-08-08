Rishi Sunak visits Carlisle on Tory leadership campaign trail

Rishi Sunak has visited Cumbria as part of his Tory leadership campaign trail of Britain.

The former Chancellor of the Exchequer was in Carlisle on Monday 8 August to speak to Conservative party members on why he should be the next leader of the party, and Prime Minister.

Mr Sunak stepped down from his Cabinet role last month, sparking a mass wave of resignations across the party and leading to Boris Johnson standing down.

Mr Johnson will remain in position until a new leader has been selected following the Tory membership vote on 5 September.

The leadership contest is between Mr Sunak or foreign secretary Liz Truss.

Carlisle MP John Stevenson, who is supporting the 'Ready4Rishi' campaign, welcomed the former cabinet minister to the city.

Rishi Sunak was appealing to Conservative party members in Carlisle to back him to be the next Prime Minister Credit: MP for Carlisle John Stevenson

The event at The Auctioneer, on Carlisle's Rosehill Industrial Estate, in front of grassroot party members and city councillors, gave Mr Sunak the chance to set out his ideas of the direction the party should take.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss are offering very different views on how to tackle key issues facing the country such as the cost of living crisis.

Mr Sunak said: "I think it's always good to have a debate about ideas.

"Liz Truss was saying she didn't think there should be any further direct support, I don't think that's right."

According to Mr Sunak, energy bills will continue to rise and more needs to be done to support vulnerable people.

He said he would move forward "differently and boldly", adding: "Whether that's reforming our tax system, whether it's actually reforming the NHS so that we get more efficiency out of it. On these things I want to be radical I want to do things differently."

The former Treasury boss believes he can resonate with people in the north. Appealing to Conservative voters in the city he said that he would bring a change of pace to Government, not just continuity from Mr Johnson's leadership.

He added: "I'll represent a different approach, I want to have a Government with integrity at its heart, that's important to me."

Listen to ITV News' What you need to know podcast: