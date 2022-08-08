Two life-saving services have joined forces to buy vital equipment for the Border regions.

A branch of St John Scotland working in the Borders region have teamed with the Border Search and Rescue Unit to help it buy defibrillators and specialist mountain rescue equipment.

The link up is due to the search and rescue unit being hard hit over the last few years by the Covid pandemic and more recently by rising inflation.

This has pushed up the cost of building work and for the equipment needed to help people in difficulty in the Borders.

Border Search and Rescue Unit and St John volunteers at the Border Union Show Credit: St John Scotland

Alasdair Hutton is the South East Chairman of St John Scotland. He said: “I thought we ought to also do more for the neighbouring team which is based in Kelso.

“Both BSARU and St John are in the business of saving lives so forming much closer links seemed obvious and sensible.”

He added: “With winter weather approaching this is the best time to be getting ready tocope with the unexpected.”

It is not the first time the two life-saving organisations have joined forces.

St John Scotland has been associated with Scottish Mountain Rescue teams across the nation since the 1990s, and has previously funded the purchase of the former Melrose Fire Station which was used for the Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team.

