Fire services are responding to a large fire at a historic building in the South of Scotland.

The fire at St Benedict's Convent, on Maxwell St, in Dumfries, has been alight since the early hours of Tuesday 9 August.

Nine appliances and 65 firefighters were sent to the scene after the fire service received reports of the blaze shortly before 2.30am.

It is expected that they will be in the area for some time.

Residents reported seeing huge flames and smoke billowing from the landmark while some on social media described having ash from the fire land on their gardens.

One said: "Hurts my soul, I played in the grounds as a child and my grandfather delivered groceries to the secret tunnel when it was a silent order."

Meanwhile, MSP Colin Smyth said: "Absolutely devastating to see this beautiful building and iconic landmark disappear from our Dumfries skyline."

The now derelict building, on Corbelly Hill, was the setting for the 2002 film The Magdalene Sisters.

In recent times the famous building has however become a target for vandals.

One local told ITV Border it was not surprising the building had gone up in flames

Helen Kerr said: "It's a bit late for what needed to be done earlier.

"We should have preserved it and looked after it. It's a duty of care for the whole of Dumfries constabulary, the council, it's a listed building and it should have been looked after.

"This is what happens when you ignore all the vandalism and don't keep on top of things."

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 2.25am on Tuesday 9 August to reports of a fire affecting a derelict building on Maxwell Street, Dumfries.

“Operations Control has mobilised nine appliances and a number of other resources to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to extinguish the fire.

“There are no reported casualties at this time.”

