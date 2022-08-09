Skip to content

Police appealing for information following a sexual assault in Carlisle

Anyone with information relating to the assault is asked to contact Cumbria Police. Credit: ITV Border

Cumbria Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Carlisle.

The incident occurred in a field near to the bay in Denton Holme and the path towards Currock, Carlisle on Monday 8 August at around 8:30pm.

The assault involved a man and a male victim.

The man is described as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, 5ft 10ins and well built.

He was wearing a grey jumpers, grey shorts and black Nike trainers.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online or by phoning 101.

