Police appealing for information following a sexual assault in Carlisle
Cumbria Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Carlisle.
The incident occurred in a field near to the bay in Denton Holme and the path towards Currock, Carlisle on Monday 8 August at around 8:30pm.
The assault involved a man and a male victim.
The man is described as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, 5ft 10ins and well built.
He was wearing a grey jumpers, grey shorts and black Nike trainers.
Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online or by phoning 101.
