Emergency services in Cumbria are searching for a paddleboarder who has been missing for several days.

A man from Greater Manchester got into difficulty on Ullswater when he fell into the lake shortly after 1pm on Sunday 7 August.

He was close to Aira Point, near the ferry stop when he fell off his board. A friend alerted the emergency services when they were unable to locate him.

A search operation for the paddleboarder has involved several of the region's emergency services including Cumbria Police, the coastguard, Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team and the North West Underwater Search Team.

The man who has now been missing for three days is still unaccounted for.

Cumbria Police say the man's family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesperson said: "Emergency services continue to be in attendance at Ullswater, after a man got into difficulty on the lake Sunday (Aug 7) at around 1.10pm. He remains unaccounted for.

Cumbria Police is asking people to avoid the area while the emergency services work and is asking anyone with information to contact them.