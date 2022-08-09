Play Brightcove video

Watch Kate Walby's Video Report

A group in Cumbria are keeping children entertained this summer while also teaching them about diversity.

Multicultural Cumbria are running an activity programme in Carlisle throughout the holidays for children of all backgrounds as a way of breaking down barriers.

The programme aims to integrate families from diverse backgrounds into the wider community and help people make friends that last longer than the summer holidays.

Leaders hope it will be particularly helpful for families with an international heritage where meeting new people can be challenging due to language barriers and a lack of confidence.

Mo Colohan, from the organisation, said: "It's really about having fun while the children are learning."

"Hopefully the children will meet up again at Christmas and then they'll start to create friendships for when they go to senior school.

"It is a really difficult transition anyway but it is even more difficult when English isn't your first language."

Play Brightcove video

As part of the holiday programme, children have had the opportunity to take part in a wide variety of activities including African dancing, arts and crafts or sports.

Children involved in the holiday project told ITV Border they were "having lots of fun".

Volunteers running the sessions are also from a variety of backgrounds and have been teaching those in attendance about their cultures.

Victoria Ngozi Obi said: "I am so happy that the children came here today and they learned our own story telling and that the way we dance is not the same way other people dance."

While Nahm McCulloch added: "You see them playing together and talking different languages, listening to them talking and playing it's just so brilliant."

Play Brightcove video

Listen to ITV News' What you Need to Know Podcast: