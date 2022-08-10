A decision on whether a new coal mine in Cumbria will get the go ahead has reportedly been delayed again.

According to Friends of the Earth, the government has told interested parties that the decision is now expected on or before 8 November.

The latest setback to the West Cumbrian Mine deadline comes just days before a decision was expected on 17 August.

The decision had initially been due last month but was postponed amid chaos in Westminster surrounding Boris Johnson's future.

This second delay means the decision would be made when there is a new prime minister in place - who could appoint a new communities secretary whose responsibility it will be to decide whether to approve the mine.

The mine is controversial as, if approved, it would become the first deep coal mine in the UK for more than 30 years.

Those in favour of the mine locally say the employment opportunities will provide a much needed economic boost to a deprived area of Whitehaven and reduce dependence on imported coal.

Opponents argue that any economic benefit is outweighed by the damaging impact of the mine on the climate.

It is expected that 3.1 million tonnes of coal per year could be produced at the site.

