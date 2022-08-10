Play Brightcove video

Watch Matthew Taylor's video report

One of Team Scotland's golden athletes got a hero's welcome when she returned to her hometown following the Commonwealth Games.

Rosemary Lenton from Dumfries won a gold medal in bowls for the para women's pairs at the Birmingham event.

The 72-year-old was surprised on her return home as her neighbours had decorated every house with bunting, balloons and flags. And they had even re-named her street in her honour.

Ms Lenton said: "That was a complete surprise to me. I turned the corner and I noticed that the name board had been changed.

"Every house had blue and white and there were flags and balloons, there was everything.

"That's what really brought it home to the magnitude of what you've achieved. Up until then it was a bit like a dream still, but that really brought it home to me and everything that I had worked for."

Ms Lenton won Scotland’s fourth gold medal at the Commonwealth Games with her bowling partner Pauline Wilson.

They beat Australia's Cheryl Lindfield and Serena Bonnell by 17-5.

This made Ms Lenton the oldest gold medal winner in Scotland until she was pipped to that title a few days later by an older competitor.

Play Brightcove video

She told ITV Border: "To be honest, I never thought about my age. It was just about playing a game of bowls, and that's all it was.

"Don't think that if you come to a wheelchair later in life that life is finished, for me it's opened doors. I've met people from all different walks of life that I would never, ever have met before."

Her bowling club, Crichton Royal Bowling Club, are extremely proud of their medal winner and have described her as a "lovely person".

Ms Lenton only took up lawn bowls at the age of 55.

She has now set her sights on defending her Commonwealth title in Australia in 2026 when she will be 76.

Listen to ITV News' What you Need to Know Podcast: