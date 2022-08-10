The family of a missing Cumbrian man are urging people to continue looking for their loved one more than two months after he disappeared.

Glen Jackson, from Maryport, has been missing for 80 days after last being seen in May.

Last week, Cumbria Police told family members officers had done everything they could for now and stopped actively looking for him.

Now a public appeal is being launched to look for Mr Jackson, with his friend Lauren Orme leading a search for him next week.

The group will meet at Maryport lighthouse, a site which Mr Jackson used to visit with his disabled mother whom he cared for.

Glen Jackson's mum still believes her son is alive. Credit: Lauren Orme

Mr Jackson was last seen in the High Street area of the town on 21 May.

The next day he was nowhere to be found. His front door was open and his belongings and dog were left behind.

The 46 year-old's watch was found a few days later in a field nearby.

Cumbria Police is not treating his disappearance as suspicious but officers believe he has died, something his family do not accept.

His mother Jackie Ostle said: "I don't believe for a minute he's dead like they're saying he is because no body has been found so you've still got to have that bit of hope that he's still here.

"How they can close the case and say to his Mam that's he's dead when no body has been found... I don't know how they can do that."

She said there needs to be better communication between the police and loved ones and there should be victim support available.

Cumbria Police told ITV Border that it has carried out one of the largest search operations in the county's recent history, with as many as 30 officers out searching for Mr Jackson.

A spokesperson added: "Whilst there are currently no outstanding lines of enquiry, no outstanding missing person enquiry is ever 'closed' whilst the individual remains unaccounted for.

"Any information at all that is received or reported via any means will result in a review of that information. Where additional lines of enquiry are identified, this will be actioned."

