Man arrested on suspicion of kidnap, false imprisonment and attempted rape in Carlisle

It happened in a field near to the bay in Denton Holme and the path towards Currock. Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap, false imprisonment and attempted rape in Cumbria.

Police arrested the 32-year-old in connection with an incident in the Denton Holme area of Carlisle on Monday 8 August.

It happened in a field near to the bay in Denton Holme and the path towards Currock, at around 8:30pm.

The man arrested is from the Blackburn area and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Cumbria Police.

