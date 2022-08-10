Two unsung heroes who have raised thousands of pounds for charity have been talking about what it means to win the Pride of Britain regional fundraiser award in the ITV Border area.

Margaret Wadsworth, from Cumbria, won the award in 2018 for her work for the Royal British Legion.

In 12 years she raised more than £1 million for the charity after seeing first hand why support is needed for ex-service personnel and their families as her husband Colin was in the army.

The remarkable fundraiser was given her award at the star-studded Daily Mirror Pride of Britain ceremony from Sir Cliff Richard four years go.

She told ITV Border that the best part of the day was being amongst people who had done "such a lot of good".

She said: "Being part of such a big occasion and seeing so many people who had done such a lot of good in the world and in the country, and none of them looked for a reward. It was great to just be part of that occasion."

She is now encouraging people to nominate those who have done a lot for local causes in their area as they are as likely to win as anyone else.

Each year ITV News Border looks for a fundraiser like Ms Wadsworth from the South of Scotland or Cumbria to represent the region in the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

The awards celebrate ordinary people who do extraordinary things, like Gary McKee from West Cumbria who has also been awarded the accolade.

The 47-year-old, from Cleator Moor, raised more than £250,000 by completing the unenviable challenge of running 100 marathons in 100 days in aid of McMillan Cancer Support.

Mr McKee said: "It was fantastic going to London and seeing people in the same room and on same table like other fundraisers swapping ideas and seeing a lot of inspirational ideas.

"From the charity's perspective it was good because it gave them a bit of a platform to be recognised for what they do and who they are."

He has since been given the Freedom of the Borough of Copeland.

This award is for an individual only, and the person you nominate must be aged 16 or over and be available to be filmed and have their story told on ITV regional news.

If you or your nominee is under the age of 18 please get permission from a parent or guardian before you nominate.

Nominations close on Friday 12 August.

For all the terms and conditions and to nominate, click here.