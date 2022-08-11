The body of a man has been recovered by teams searching for a missing paddleboarder at Ullswater.

The search team made the discovery on Thursday afternoon (11 August) after being deployed to the area.

This followed reports of a man in his 20s from Greater Manchester getting into difficulties on Sunday in the vicinity of Aira Point, near the ferry stop.

The family of the missing man has been made aware of developments in the search. However, formal identification has yet to take place.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.