Conservative members are in the process of deciding who becomes their next party leader and therefore Prime Minister.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak are campaigning around the country.

There was a hustings event in Carlisle during the 2019 contest, but there will not be one in Cumbria or the South of Scotland this time.

ITV Border put together an online focus group of Conservative party members from around the region.

They were asked who they are voting for and why, the question they would like to put to the candidates, and their views on Boris Johnson.

Watch Tom Sheldrick's video report from Thursday 11 August

The Scottish hustings event is in Perth next Tuesday, 16 August.

The North West of England event is in Manchester next Friday, 19 August.

Votes must be in by Friday 2 September, then the result will be announced on Monday 5 September.

Polling of Conservative party members around the UK suggests Liz Truss is likely to win the contest.

