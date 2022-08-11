A drug dealer who escaped from an open prison has had four months added to a sentence he was already serving.

Paul Nicholson, from Penrith, walked out of custody to "say his goodbyes" after receiving family news of a personal matter.

Carlisle Crown Court heard Nicholson was serving a six-and-a-half-year jail sentence from July 2020, for supplying class A and B drugs along with possessing criminal property.

He had sold large quantities of illegal MCAT, and had been a “busy street dealer” of cocaine.

The 32-year-old was serving his sentence at HMP Kirkham, a category D open prison in Lancashire, when he escaped on 24 June 2022.

Nicholson left through the prison gates and headed for Cumbria.

“When roll call was made, it was discovered that Mr Nicholson had left the prison,” Gerard Rogerson, prosecuting, told the crown court on 11 August.

“He was arrested on 27 June, three days later, and was found hiding in the loft of his mother’s property."

Mr Rogerson added: "He said he had received news of a personal matter which meant that he wanted to get out of prison.”

Nicholson pleaded guilty to a charge of escape.

Appearing in court over a video link from custody, Nicholson revealed why he had committed the crime after receiving a phone call "informing me that somebody in my family was not going to make it past the weekend”.

“I made my own decision to go and say my goodbyes before I had the opportunity taken away from me,” said Nicholson. “I know I escaped. There was a reason for it — not that that excuses what I did.”

It comes after the offender had previously had a temporary release application refused after a family bereavement.

A four-month jail term was imposed by Judge Nicholas Barker.

This will be added onto the sentence Nicholson is currently serving.

Judge Barker said: “Your reasons for escaping form no defence or justification for illegal escape from custody.

"It was a consequence of prison sentences that inmates could suffer further personal hardship, which means they may not be there to say goodbye to loved ones.

"Sad as that may be, it is the harsh reality of prison sentences and the harsh reality of committing crimes."

He added: “Open prisons operate on the basis of trust. You breached that trust.”

