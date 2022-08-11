Fire services across Cumbria and Scotland are issuing wildfire and water safety warnings as temperatures rise.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says the risk of wildfires in South and East Scotland is very high.

That warning is expected to last until Monday 15 August.

The caution comes as it launches its safer summer campaign, following fresh statistics which showed avoidable outdoor fires more than doubled last summer.

Dry environments have created the perfect conditions for wildfires to start and spread.

Temperatures in the region are expected to reach up to 30 degrees in some areas.

South of the border, Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service is urging people visiting the county to minimise the risk of wildfires by disposing of cigarette ends responsibly, not lighting barbecues or fires in rural areas and taking rubbish home.

The service is also issuing water safety advice for those tempted to enter lakes or get in the sea to cool off.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said that though temperatures are high, cold water shock is a real threat and can be fatal.

It's reminding people of the "float to live" message which encourages you to resist the urge to thrash around in the water struggling, but instead lie back and float on your back.

