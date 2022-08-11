Scottish rugby union teams battle to win John Laing 7s tournament

Play Brightcove video

Watch Stuart Cameron's video report

The Scottish Borders has seen the annual return of a popular sporting event which has been running for more than 40 years.

Poynder Park in Kelso hosted the John Laing 7s on Tuesday 9 August, where eight teams from the Scottish Borders battled to be the victors.

The rugby union competition, now in its 44th year, was won by Jedforest for the first time in 19 years after they redeemed themselves twice.

In the first semi-final Jedforest looked set to be defeated by Hawick Force but the eventual winners came back to win 24-17.

The knockout competition saw Melrose Storm take on Kelso Sharks in the second-semi final, mirroring the last year's final game.

Melrose eventually knocked the host town's team out of the tournament with 22-5.

The midweek event, which traditionally takes place at night, attracted a good crowd which saw Jedforest hit back against the favourites Melrose in the final.

The winning team came from behind after their opponents scored the first two tries of the game.

In the second half, Jedforest scored 19 points unchallenged, giving the team its first silverware of the season.