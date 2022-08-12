Businesses in the south of Scotland face having their water abstractions licences suspended as ongoing dry weather threatens water levels in the region's rivers.

Rivers in the Scottish Borders have been reclassified as having significant water scarcity, which is the highest level that the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) can give.

The new classifications were given on Friday 12 August and comes as the dry, hot conditions and lower than average rainfall have caused reduced water levels and is causing stress on the environment.

The Tweed catchment in the Borders is the latest area to be affected water scarcity, and follows the River Eden in Fife which is at its second lowest level since 1989.

Now businesses that use water from the River Tweed are expected to have their licences suspended from early next week to allow water levels to recover.

What are water abstraction licences?

Water abstraction licences are licences held by businesses which allows them to take water from local rivers to for use in their commercial enterprises.

They are given out by SEPA which is the Scottish equivalent of the Environment Agency.

Businesses must apply for a licence if they extract water from inland sources and use between 10 and 50 cubic metres a day, or if they use water from rivers or coastal waters.

The suspensions would be part of Scotland’s National Water Scarcity plan, which aims to strike a balance between protecting the environment and allowing commercial activity to continue during dry spells.

It is due to worries that if no action was taken there would be negative effects on the region's fish populations, natural habitats and long-term damage to the area's watercourses.

In the Borders, Lyne Station in the River Tweed's catchment has only seen lower water levels in 2003.

Meanwhile, Mouthbridge at Blackadder Water has dropped to its lowest flow since records began in 1974.

What is Scotland's water scarcity plan?

In the National Water Scarcity Plan SEPA sets out how it will work with water users (authorised abstractors and recreational users) and organisations, like Scottish Water, to manage water resources during periods of low rainfall.

The plan includes how those extracting water from rivers should respond depending on the water scarcity level.

According to the plan when areas are classified as significantly water scarce, abstractors should switch to alternative water supplies, and prepare for potential impacts ongoing water scarcity will have on business.

The agricultural sector is likely to be impacted the most if the suspension comes into force, however, businesses in the alcoholic industry, especially distillery's, would also be badly affected.

SEPA is going to contact those who could be affected to confirm what could happen next.

It said it will work with businesses so that suspensions if brought in, are for the minimum amount of time necessary and lifted as soon as possible.

David Harley, from the Scottish Agency, said: “Having to impose suspensions on water abstractions underlines the severity of the conditions being experienced... It is not a step we take lightly, but the evidence is clear, and it is one we can no longer avoid.

“With climate change leading to water scarcity becoming a more regular occurrence, we are also working to help businesses plan longer-term for these condition."

He added: "We remain in continuous dialogue with sectors reliant on water and work with them all year round on ways to become more resilient, protecting the environment as well as their own operations.”

