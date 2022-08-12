Train passengers are being warned to expect another day of disruption as the latest rail strike is scheduled to take place on Saturday 13 August.

Members of the train drivers' union ASLEF and the TSSA union have announced they will be walking out for twenty-four hours amid on-going disputes over pay and working conditions.

ASLEF said it is because firms have failed to make a pay offer which will help members keep pace with increases in the cost of living. It said the strike is a "last resort".

Travel across the ITV Border region is expected to be extremely disrupted as services are cancelled or busier than normal.

Find out which services will be affect below:

Avanti West Coast:

Passenger are being advised to cancel plans for travelling on Avanti West Coast as it is not running any services.

Services on alternative routes will also be limited if they are running, but these are expected to be very busy.

Anyone trying to get to London should plan ahead as Euston station will be closed due to the industrial action.

Customers with tickets for 13 August can claim a full refund. Alternatively, customers with tickets dated 13 August can use the tickets to travel up to and including 16 August.

TransPennine Express

TransPennine Express are advising people to only travel if essential on routes between Manchester and Glasgow. The company said its services will be cancelled.

Scot Rail

The strike action expected to cause chaos across the rail network should not affect ScotRail and the operator is running a full service.

It does warn that the strike action due to impact other services may have a knock on effect with trains likely to busier than normal due to customers from other train operators travelling on ScotRail services instead.

Northern Rail

Northern Rail services are running on 13 August, but as other companies will be affected by the ASLEF strike action services are likely to be busier than normal.

The company warns knock-on disruption may occur.