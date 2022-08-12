The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms across Scotland and Cumbria.

A yellow weather warning is in place from around midday on Sunday 14 August, and is expected to last until 6am on Monday 15 August.

Some disruption should be expected.

As the thunderstorms are following a period of prolonged dry spells, flash-fooding could occur.

This is because extremely dry ground can become hard and compact, reducing the speed at which water can be absorbed.

Some areas may see downpours which could bring around 50mm of rain in 2-3 hours.

The Met Office warns that in areas where flooding or lightening strikes take place there could be the chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

There is also a small chance of power cuts.