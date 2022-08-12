A police dog has helped officers find more than £1million-worth of cannabis in the back of a lorry in Stranraer.

PD Gizmo and his handler discovered the haul when they were carrying out routine checks at Port Cairnryan at around 3am on Wednesday 10 August.

The find meant officers recovered cannabis with an estimated street value of £1.1million.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with drug supply offences.

PD Gizmo's find comes just a month after the spaniel found £1.5million worth of drugs in a stolen vehicle at the port.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Tackling illegal drugs and removing them from our communities is a priority for Police Scotland and part of that is targeting the transport routes used to courier drugs.“We will continue to work to stop criminals bringing harm and misery to our communities."

