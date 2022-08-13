Hundreds join charity walk in Lake District for 'miracle' dog Max's birthday

More than 700 people joined a charity walk near Keswick on Saturday, in memory of Cumbria's most famous canine companion.

Max the springer spaniel died from a brain tumour in April, after rising to online stardom for his Lake District adventures.

Max was awarded the animal equivalent of an OBE, after providing virtual therapy to people across the world during the pandemic, as well as having a statue of himself in Keswick, Cumbria.

Max alongside his statue in Keswick Credit: ITV Border

Friday (12 August) would have been his 15th birthday. To mark the occasion, a short walk was held, ending at Tewet Tarn.

Some 750 people and around 450 dogs from all over the country. Max's owner Kerry Irving says it shows the legacy of the famous springer spaniel.

Hundreds of people turned up for the walk near Keswick Credit: ITV Border

He said: "The legacy of Max is just awesome really, when we see all these people around and they've all come for Max. It's very humbling when you see how many people do want to come on these walks."

The walk has helped raise more than £20,000 for the Great North Air Ambulance.