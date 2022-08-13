Legendary author and poet Sir Walter Scott was born over 250 years ago this weekend - and will be remembered in a festival, celebrating his life at his beautiful home in the Scottish Borders.

ScottFest is held at Abbotsford, the home of Sir Scott. Thousands people are expected to attend the three day event, which has a packed schedule of activities, re-enactments, music and dance.

Sophie Robson who takes part in the reenactments said: "We try to keep as close to what he was actually doing as possible, what he wrote about and and events that actually happened.

"I think that's really lovely to carry on the tradition."

Scott Fest started last year to celebrate Sir Walter Scott's 250th birthday, but with 3,000 visitors turning up, it was so successful they wanted to bring it back again this year, over three days.

Giles Ingram is the Chief Executive of the Abbotsford Trust. He said: "[this year] there's going to be a lot more swordplay, archery - get out there with your swords and your bows and knock about and have a bit of fun."

Watch Matthew Taylor's full report here: