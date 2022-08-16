An art festival in Carlisle has launched which showcases more than 40 artists in 18 venues across Carlisle.

This year's Historic Quarter Arts Festival will feature artists of all ages, both professional and amateur.

All artists are in with a chance of winning a commission to create artwork of Carlisle Cathedral for its 900th birthday and a cash prize of £1000.

The creative theme for the artwork this year is "Carlisle 2022".

One of the artists taking part is 14 year-old Alyssa Saha, from Cumwhitton. Her painting is on display in the main festival exhibition gallery at Intro on Paternoster Row.

She said: "I wasn't sure what to paint for the competition as I usually do portraits and not landscapes.

"So I decided to stick to what the festival is about, walked around the city and came across a nice angle of the cathedral straight on.

"I was excited to do it, it took me a couple of weeks to finish it after school and I'm excited to see it here in the gallery."

The work of the artists are displayed in shops, cafes and hairdressers across the city.

Map of the locations where art is being displayed. Credit: The Historic Quarter Network

A winner will be selected by a panel of judges, and the public has the opportunity to highlight their favourite work too.

Seren Shaw, an artist and event organiser from the St. Nicholas Gate area, said: "The festival is fantastic as it promotes local artists, the area and local businesses. It stands for everything I do, so I'm pleased my work is on display as part of it."

Carlisle mayor Mike Mitchelson officially opened the event by stating "Importantly this competition promotes both amateur and local artists with an excellent cash prize.

"It helps celebrate the cathedral's 900th anniversary and it gives something we can all enjoy in this part of the city which is a match for the likes of York and Chester."

The Historic Quarter Arts festival runs from Monday 8 August until Friday 2 September.

More info can be found on the website.

Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...