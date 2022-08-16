Could you help boost visitors to Hadrian's Wall?

Ideas for how £9 million could be spent on developing visitor attractions around Hadrian's Wall are being sought.

The money is coming from the Borderlands Growth Deal - a project aimed at boosting investment in the border region.

The Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal was formally signed by council leaders in Northern England and Scotland in March 2021, bringing £450 million into the Border Regions.

Now partners in the scheme are inviting Expressions of Interest on the development of new or improved visitor attraction projects around Hadrian's Wall.

The process will identify a short-list of projects for the investment to maximise the travel and tourism potential of the ancient Roman Frontier.

A spokesperson for the Borderlands Growth Deal Partnership called Hadrians Wall "a globally important UNESCO World Heritage site, linking two nations, connecting two coasts, and offering some of the most impressive cultural heritage and landscape in the UK."

It hopes to boost visitors, create jobs, as well as supporting sustainable communities across the Borderlands region..