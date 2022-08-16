Cumbria Police launch summer crackdown on drink and drug driving

Cumbria Police have launched a summer crackdown on drink and drug driving.

Officers say they are better equipped than ever to catch motorists who drive over the alcohol limit or with drugs in their system.

As well as being able to test for drink driving, officers can also conduct a roadside drugs test of a person's saliva to find if they have taken drugs before getting behind the wheel.

Inspector Laura Williams from the Mobile Support Group said "Anyone who drinks or takes drugs before getting behind the wheel has the potential to cause devastation.

"There is no excuse that you didn't realise you were still over the limit the morning afterwards. If you fail the alcohol or drug testing you will face the consequences.

What could happen if you are found driving over the legal limit?

People risk up to six months' imprisonment, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban if they are caught driving while above the legal limit.

Anyone who causes a death whilst under the influence of drink or drug driving faces up to 14 years' imprisonment.

Cumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, said: "People should be very clear, the police will robustly deal with all road crimes and drug drivers will be caught and face the consequences for their actions, it is not worth the risk to your licence or worse to potentially injure or even kill another road user, so do not drive under the influence.

Inspector Williams added "Whilst our officers will always be on the look-out for those who get behind the wheel whilst impaired, there is also a great deal the people of Cumbria can do in support of this.

If you suspect someone of drink or drug driving, you can report it to the police on 999.

Their campaign runs until 28 August.

