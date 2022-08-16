Memorial service marks the 75th anniversary of Cumbria's pit disaster
A memorial service has taken place to mark the 75th anniversary of one of Cumbria's worst pit disasters.
During a service at the site of the former Whitehaven's William Pit, the names of those who died were read out and remembered.
One hundred and four men died following an explosion at the pit head on North Shore, on 15 August 1947.
William Pit - A Brief History
The beginnings:
The beginnings:
Work at William Pit first began in May 1804, with the first coal extracted in 1805.
The mine produced coal for some 150 years, and during this time at least 14 explosions happened at William Pit, killing over 200 adults and children.
Other accidents at the pit accounted for over 100 fatalities - including in 1907 and 1941.
The 1947 incident:
The 1947 incident:
The explosion happened when routine firing of explosive charges ignited methane - known as firedamp - and coal dust.
Fourteen men were killed outright, and the rest succumbed to carbon monoxide created by the blast.
Three miners were found alive underground 20 hours later by rescuers.
In the afternoon of Friday 15 August 1947, a mine official was undertaking routine firing of explosive charges in the roof of a tunnel to provide rock for supports.
At around 5.40pm one of these shots ignited firedamp and coal dust, triggering a large explosion.
118 men had been working underground during the shift.
11 of these exited the mine soon after the blast. Another 3 miners, lost underground,had escaped and were found 20 hours later in the afternoon of 16 August.
Of the remaining, 104 men died and 14 of these had been killed outright through blast and burn injuries.
Many of the miners had survived the initial explosion only to be overcome later by the poisonous carbon monoxide created by the blast.
The mine officially closed in 1954.
The service was organised by Pit Crack, a group of former West Cumbria miners who meet regularly.
One of those who laid a wreath was Ronnie Calvin, whose father died in the disaster. He also went on to work at the mine himself a few years later.
Dave Cradduck, a former miner, emphasised "that these people will not be forgotten."
William Pit produced coal for 150 years before closing in 1954.