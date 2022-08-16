Memorial service marks the 75th anniversary of Cumbria's pit disaster

The explosion happened when routine firing of explosive charges ignited methane - known as firedamp - and coal dust.

Fourteen men were killed outright, and the rest succumbed to carbon monoxide created by the blast.

Three miners were found alive underground 20 hours later by rescuers.

In the afternoon of Friday 15 August 1947, a mine official was undertaking routine firing of explosive charges in the roof of a tunnel to provide rock for supports.

At around 5.40pm one of these shots ignited firedamp and coal dust, triggering a large explosion.

118 men had been working underground during the shift.

11 of these exited the mine soon after the blast. Another 3 miners, lost underground,had escaped and were found 20 hours later in the afternoon of 16 August.

Of the remaining, 104 men died and 14 of these had been killed outright through blast and burn injuries.

Many of the miners had survived the initial explosion only to be overcome later by the poisonous carbon monoxide created by the blast.

The mine officially closed in 1954.