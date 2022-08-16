People are being asked for their views on how Cumberland Council should provide services.

Cumberland Council is one of two new authorities which will replace the existing county and six district councils from April 2023.

A plan has been drafted by Councillors led by the Shadow Executive members who are now asking local residents, business owners and organisations their views.

It will look at the areas that the council will focus on up until 2027, as well as how the council will work and what residents can expect.

The council has proposed four main areas to focus on:

Local communities will have a central role to play in deciding how services are provided so that they meet local need.

Improving health and wellbeing will be central to everything the council does.

The council will use local suppliers as much as possible as this will support the economy.

To ensure there will be excellent public services that deliver what the communities in the Cumberland area need, when they need it.

Writing in the Council Plan, Leader of the Council, Cllr Mark Fryer, says: "There is a thirst, a drive, a passion from the newly elected Members and from our fantastic staff to embrace what Cumberland can be - what it will be.

"We don't have all the answers yet, we might get things wrong, but I can promise you that we are going into this with our eyes wide open.

"We will deliver better services, we will address the income gap and we will improve life for all."

The full draft Cumberland Council Plan can be found on their website.

A public consultation on its priorities runs until the 5th of September.