Swimmers urged to avoid Borders river due to untreated sewage

There are warnings not to swim in the River Tweed because of untreated sewage.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency says it is aware of a leaking pipe at Cardrona, near Peebles. They believe the problem has been exacerbated by low water levels.

Warning signs have been put in place along a section of the Borders river after six children became ill while swimming earlier this week.

Several parents contacted the authorities after their children complained of high temperatures, sore stomachs and diarrhoea.

Scottish Borders Council have now asked for everyone to stay out of the river.

A spokeswoman for the local authority said: "We are erecting signs asking for people not to swim or paddle in this part of the River Tweed."

Scottish Water has investigated the issue and believed the pipe is privately owned.

As spokesperson said: "We investigated this issue when it was reported to us. We believe this is a private pipe and it is the responsibility of its owner to repair.

"Sepa are aware of this issue and are liaising directly with the private owner."

