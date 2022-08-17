Bus passengers in the Borders are to expect a ten per cent hike in fares before the end of this month.

Borders Buses is planning to increase its fares from Monday 29 August.

Company bosses say they had been left with "no alternative" but to make the move as the result of rising operational costs.

A company spokesperson said: "Like many businesses, our increase in ticket prices is a direct impact of rising operational costs and we have been left with no alternative than to introduce a fare increase."

The company has also announced it will be launching app tickets of bundles of 3 (24hrs) and 5 (24hrs) and scrapping the 24-hours (four people) ticket.

How much will the new fares cost?

The Borderless Weekly ticket which offers unlimited travel across the full network, including Carlisle, the Scottish Borders, Berwick, Lothian and Edinburgh will rise from £41.99 to £46.19.

The Borderless Single ticket which includes any distance across the full network will rise from £4.75 to £5.25.

The 24 Hour ticket offering unlimited travel across the full network will rise from £8.40 to £9.25.

The 24 Hour ticket for two people which offers unlimited travel increases from £16.80 to £18.50.

The 3×24 hours tickets option will cost £24.75 and the 5×24 option will cost £40.