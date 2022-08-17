Driver dies in crash on A72 in the Borders

A 60-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash on the A72 in the Borders.

Emergency services were called out to the incident near Neidpath Castle, Peebles, on Tuesday 16 August at around 10:25am.

The driver of the black Mercedes C class, was pronounced dead on his way to hospital.

Police have appealed to anyone who has information or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident to contact them.

Sergeant Ross Drummond said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. “I would also appeal to anyone who saw the black Mercedes C class in Peebles prior to the crash to get in touch.”