An inquest has found that a cyclist died after suffering a heart attack while on a ride with friends through the Eden Valley.

At an inquest into the death of 68-year-old David Newey, his wife Marie Therese thanked those who went to help him after he collapsed on a road between Hartside and Renwick, off the A686 between Penrith and Alston, on 3 July.

Mrs Newey said her husband had been a fit man who was on the second day of a cycle ride with two friends as part of a 15-strong organised trip.

Two passers-by found his bike by the side of the road.

One friend, Peter Holmes, had been cycling behind Mr Newey and, when he came across emergency vehicle blue flashing lights at the scene, realised he had collapsed.

“It is such a shock,” Mrs Newey told an inquest held at Cockermouth Coroners’ Court. “He has left a big hole.

“I would just like to thank all those who helped him,” she added. “The passers-by who found him and the air ambulance, and everyone for doing their best for him.”

Mr Newey and his wife had celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary just days before his death.

Since retirement, Mr Newey had been a volunteer for Dial-a-Ride — a door-to-door community service run by Transport for London for people with disabilities or health problems. He was also a keen cyclist and a member of several amateur dramatics companies, the inquest heard.

Assistant coroner for Cumbria, Ms Margaret Taylor, recorded a primary cause of death as myocardial infarction — a heart attack — and noted Mr Newey had been diagnosed with ischaemic heart disease in 2018.

Occlusion of the right coronary artery had been managed with aspirin and other medication, the inquest heard.

“My conclusion must be that David George Newey died as a consequence of natural causes,” said Ms Taylor, who added of July 3: “He was doing what he enjoyed."