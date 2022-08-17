An investigation into a pollution incident at a Lake District beck remains "in progress", the Environment Agency (EA) has said.

Cunsey Beck was left "decimated" in June - with a contractor for the Graythwaite Estate reporting fish to be "belly-up on the bottom".

"We are seeing herons and kingfishers, all the bird life just sitting on the perches thinking 'what am I going to eat today?'" he said.

The beck runs for around two miles between Esthwaite Water and Windermere, and travels through the Graythwaite Estate.

Jim Ratcliffe, EA area duty manager, said at the time that EA officers were investigating following "reports of around 200 dead fish being seen in the water".

An EA spokesman has now said that an investigation is still taking place.

"We cannot comment further at this stage," said the spokesman.

"We urge people to report suspected pollution to our 24-hour incident line on 0800 807 060."

