TikTok from freyalily__x

A mum from Carlisle has become viral on TikTok after she posted a video of her toddler charging at a huge spider.

Freya Swailes was horrified to see her 17-month-old toddler Zylah next to a large spider in the conservatory.

The 25-year-old makeup artist said she is "absolutely terrified of spiders" so had also tried to get Zylah away from it too.

But as you can see in the TikTok, Zylah accidentally steps straight on top of it, and ends with screams by Freya as the video cuts off.

"I felt like I was in a horror film" she said. "It ran away with a few broken legs after the video cut off."

The video has been seen by 6 million people on TikTok.

Freya told us how she felt about the video becoming viral on TikTok: "I've never had a viral video before so the amount of views, likes and comments its had has been crazy.

"I never expected it to blow up as it has! Its now been seen by 6 million people!"

Freya added that since the video, she hasn't been able to find the spider. Yikes!