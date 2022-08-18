Badger survey aims to find out how many animals there are in Southern Scotland

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Matty Sutton.

A badger survey is to be carried out in southern Scotland to find out how many animals there are in the area.

The project 'Get Sett Scotland', which also covers the rest of Scotland, will take 3 years.

It will help the charity 'Scottish Badgers' conserve the animals which are threatened by loss of habitat.

Over the course of 2022-2025, 500 trained volunteers will survey 1000 pre-selected 1-km squares across Scotland for badger setts, field signs and signs of human disturbance to setts.

Surveyors will also record information on habitats found within each survey site.

Scottish Badgers Chairman, Eddie Palmer, said: “We are excited to begin this much needed research to provide an up-to-date estimate of the number of badger setts in Scotland.

"We would urge any budding citizen scientists to get in touch with us to get involved with the survey work in the south of Scotland over the next few years.”

Scottish Badgers is an independent Scottish charity, that was founded in 1999.

You can find out more about Scottish Badgers and their Get Sett Scotland project on their website.