A former solider from Cumbria who left school at 16 without any qualifications has graduated from University and has been named Student of the Year.

Derek Mawby, 36, from Carlisle served in Northern Ireland and Iraq before leaving the army and returning to civilian life. He was badly hurt in a car accident and had to relearn to walk and talk.

Following a difficult few years, he was assessing his life in 2019 following the death of his mother when he saw an advert for a new course run by the University of Cumbria.

He immediately made enquires about the BSc Investigative Practice, had an interview two days later and began the course the following week.

Derek said: "What drew me to the course was the modules, I knew they would help me to achieve my dream of assessing risks in hostile environments.

"Quitting my job to study was leap in the dark and it was hard, but the course provides the tools for anyone to learn. My course leader Iain gave me a chance and I didn't want to let him down."

This summer, exactly 20 years after he left school, he graduated with a 2:1 and won a student of the year prize.

He is now looking for a new job and hopes others are inspired by his story. His girlfriend is already following in his path and is studying to become a mental health nurse as a mature student