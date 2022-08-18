Play Brightcove video

Video report by Ciaran Fitzpatrick.

Students in sixth forms and colleges across Cumbria are celebrating their post-16 exam results.

It is the first time in three years that pupils took exams instead of getting grades from their teachers.

One student at the William Howard School in Brampton said "I'm really happy that I've proven to myself that I can do it by actually sitting the exams and not just being given the grades."

The Headteacher at the school, Chris McAree, said: “The students receiving their exam results today deserve a massive amount of credit for completing their courses, having navigated successfully the disruption caused by Covid.

"As a cohort, this is the first time they have sat full external exams, having been denied the chance to do so for their GCSEs. This will have made the experience a little more difficult and certainly more daunting for many of them.

"We congratulate them all on the manner in which they have coped with the challenges that they have faced.”

Pupils at Netherhall School in Maryport also said they rose to the occasion to sit the exams, even though many of them had not sat an exam since their SATs four years ago.

One student said that “everyone was really nervous, but everyone’s done really well."

We also asked our viewers to send over any messages of congratulations that they wanted to share, one read: "From her family in Florida and Virginia - Congratulations to Hannah Rome from Carlisle! GO HANNAH!"

Councillor Sue Sanderson, Cumbria County Council's Cabinet Member for Schools and Learning, said: “Today is a day for celebration and although it will also be filled with mixed emotions for many I want to take this opportunity to congratulate our young people on all their hard work.

"I also want to say thank you to all the head teachers, teachers, parents and carers for all their support to our young people over the last few months.

“Whatever your results it is now time for you to focus on the future and the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Courteney Sheppard, from the University and College Admissions Service (UCAS) gave some advice to those students who did not receive the grades they needed for their top choice university.

Play Brightcove video

The number of students accepted on to UK university degree courses has fallen from 2021 - but this year's figure is the second highest on record, UCAS figures show.

A total of 425,830 people have had places confirmed – down 2% on the same point last year, according to data published by the university admissions service.

This is compared to 20,360 students who have not got a place this year, down from 24,260 in 2019.

In 2021, a record 435,430 people, from the UK and overseas, had places confirmed.

This year’s figure is the second highest on record - and up 16,870 compared with 2019 when exams were last held.