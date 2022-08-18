Skip to content

'They couldn't get out': Passengers locked in Oxenholme station because of late train

Credit: Viewer's picture

A train company has apologised for locking in passengers at Oxenholme station for nearly an hour after staff went home for the night.

Some tried to climb the gates before a network rail employee arrived with a key.

Passengers have spoken about their frustration, including Rhiannon Neale:

Avanti West Coast have said they are investigating why passengers on a late-running train were unable to get out of the station.

