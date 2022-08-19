Kendal Mountain Festival will tour USA and Canada for the first time this year

Kendal Mountain Festival will be touring across the USA and Canada for the first time this year.

The adventure festival is the largest gathering of the outdoor community in the UK and attracts over 20,000 outdoor enthusiasts every year.

The event - formerly known as Kendal Mountaineering Film Festival - will premiere in Santa Cruz, California on September 19th before taking on Seattle, Boston and Denver as well as 75 other locations throughout autumn.

The programme shows short adventure documentaries which are selected by the Cumbria-based team.

It will also bring a number of guest speakers on stage to talk about their adrenaline-fuelled outdoor adventures.

Steve Scott, Director of Kendal Mountain Festival, said: "We’re incredibly excited and honoured to finally be bringing the Kendal Mountain Tour to our friends across the Atlantic!

He added: "Join us for an evening that will celebrate adventure stories from some of the most spectacular places on earth.

"You’ll be guided through our curation featuring a unique collection of traveler's, athletes, activists and creatives